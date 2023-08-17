Assam Forest Minister hands over appointment letters to 6 appointees

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday handed over appointment letters to six candidates at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The candidates have been given appointments on compassionate grounds in Environment and Forest Department.

"The six appointees who received their appointment letters today are Helen Aman as Forest Guard, Rajen Sinha as Forest Guard, Sowaiba Sultana as Forest Guard, Manas Jyoti Gogoi as Constable AFPF Bn, Mohan Basfor as Constable AFPF Bn and Debraj Sarma as Constable AFPF Bn," the Environment and Forest Department said.

Minister of Environment & Forest Patowary extended his congratulations to the new appointees and said, "The present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been striving to fulfil its commitment of providing employment."

He urged the new recruits to dedicatedly work in the department and contribute to the process of making Assam one of the top states in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Shankar Prasad, PCCF and HoFF MK Yadav and other officers of the Environment and Forest Department were present at the event.

