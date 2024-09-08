Assam Police form 14 SITs to investigate unregulated deposit scheme cases

The Assam Police have formed 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to thoroughly investigate cases related to the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said. These SITs will report to a supervision and monitoring group based at the Assam CID headquarters, overseen by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp DGP GP Singh detailed that the Assam Police's action against unregulated deposit schemes has spanned 14 districts, resulting in 28 cases being registered and 59 arrests made. "Additionally, 22 Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued for individuals who have failed to cooperate with investigations despite receiving notices. The cases have been registered under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita," he said.

In a specific case, the Dibrugarh Police Station Case No. 352/2024, dated September 2, 2024, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati for swift and thorough investigation.

The case, involving charges under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita 2023, along with Sections 21 and 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, is known as the Bishal Phukan Case. The CID will form a dedicated SIT for this investigation, the DGP said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that no one can evade the police for long.

In another development, the CID team apprehended two individuals on Saturday in connection with an investment fraud case involving the YBY app.

The case, registered as CID Cyber PS Case No. 12/24 under Sections 111(2)(b), 318(4), 316(2), and 316(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, read with Section 66 of the IT Act, involved a large-scale investment fraud.

The two apprehended individuals, identified as Aniram Basumatary (38) and Mithinga Narzary (48), both residents of Gohpur in the Biswanath district, officials said.