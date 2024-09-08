Business Standard
Home / India News / Gujarat to set up 48 MW capacity solar rooftops on govt buildings in FY25

Gujarat to set up 48 MW capacity solar rooftops on govt buildings in FY25

Coastal wind farms have also played a crucial role in enhancing the state's renewable energy capacity, it said

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

"By March 2024, a total of 3,023 solar rooftop systems, generating a combined capacity of 56.8 MW, have been set up across various government departments in the state," the government said in a release (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar rooftop systems of 48 MW will be installed on various government buildings in Gujarat in the current financial year for which Rs 177 crore have been allocated, the state government said on Sunday.
To tap into Gujarat's solar energy potential, the state Climate Change Department is actively installing such systems on government buildings, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"By March 2024, a total of 3,023 solar rooftop systems, generating a combined capacity of 56.8 MW, have been set up across various government departments in the state," the government said in a release.
"To advance this initiative, a 48 MW solar rooftop system will be installed on government buildings throughout the state this year. The state government has allocated Rs 177.4 crore to support the project," it said.
 
In 2023-24, Gujarat generated a total of 24,765.3 million units (MU) of renewable energy, including 9,637 MU from solar, 14,201 MU from wind, 885.325 MU from hydro, 69 MU from small hydro, and 42 MU from biomass and bagasse, it said.
"The state's vast solar potential has been effectively utilised through the establishment of solar parks and the deployment of rooftop solar installations for households. Projects such as Charanka Solar Park have positioned Gujarat as a leader in solar energy generation in India," the government said.
Coastal wind farms have also played a crucial role in enhancing the state's renewable energy capacity, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumIn the recent debate between realty companies and tax authorities around the demand for Goods and Services Tax (GST) on transfer of leasehold land, the latter may have a stronger case.

Transfer of leasehold land: Authorities may have upper hand in GST levy

L to R - Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday, 11th March 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,795 cr in Q1FY25, Karnataka a distant 2nd

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD issues 'red' alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan; floods displace thousands

Flood, Gujarat Flood

Gujarat flooding worsened by extensive urban development, shows study

BJP

BJP targeting to rope in 20 million primary members in Gujarat: CR Paatil

Topics : Gujarat Renewable energy policy solar plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon