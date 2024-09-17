Business Standard
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G today to tender resignation. Updates

Arvind Kejriwal resignation: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet L-G VK Saxena at 4.30 pm today to submit his resignation

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena at 4.30 pm on Tuesday to formally submit his resignation, clearing the way for the selection of a new Delhi CM. While leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have stayed silent on the matter, speculation is rife about who will succeed Kejriwal for the remaining duration of his administration.

Prior to Kejriwal’s meeting with the LG on Tuesday, AAP legislators are scheduled to convene at 11.30 am to deliberate on the next Chief Minister. On Monday, Kejriwal met with his former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence to discuss possible candidates for the role. 
The discussions continued later with the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) holding a meeting to review potential leadership choices.
 
Following the meeting, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Today (Monday), he (Kejriwal) sought time from the LG to submit his resignation, and he has got the time to meet him tomorrow. Today, he called a meeting of the PAC, which was attended by senior leaders and all ministers of the existing (State) Cabinet. The CM talked one-to-one with all leaders who attended the meeting about the new CM and took their feedback.”
 
The LG has approved the scheduled meeting for Tuesday. On Sunday, Kejriwal declared his intention to resign as chief minister within 48 hours, also calling for early Assembly elections. He stated that these elections would give Delhi’s citizens the chance to decide if the AAP government has maintained its integrity.
 
The Delhi CM had said, “I will not sit on the CM’s chair until the people of Delhi give their verdict. I will resign after two days.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation: Top updates
 

1. Kejriwal held discussions with senior party members, such as former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, regarding the selection of the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

2. The AAP is set to hold a legislative party meeting at 11.30 am to finalise its choice for the chief ministerial position.

3. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister was a result of ‘compulsion’ rather than being motivated by ‘principle’.

4. Reports indicate that Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj are leading contenders for the Chief Minister position.

5. Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet the lieutenant governor on Tuesday, and is likely to submit his resignation. He has pledged not to resume the Chief Minister’s role until he receives a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

