Attack on procession in Thane on Ram temple idol consecration day, 2 held

A group of nearly 15 armed persons intercepted them and allegedly attacked them with iron rods, wooden sticks and sharp objects

Manipur violence

Photo: PTI | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

A group of persons allegedly attacked members of a procession taken out in Maharashtra's Thane district on the day of consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple following which police have arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday.
Two-three persons were injured in the incident which took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday when the victims were heading on four motorcycles as well as on foot as part of the procession in Borivali village of Padgha area here, the official from Padgha police station said.
A group of nearly 15 armed persons intercepted them and allegedly attacked them with iron rods, wooden sticks and sharp objects.
The attackers also smashed a couple of motorbikes and damaged them, the official said.
One of the victims in a police complaint alleged that the attackers also pulled out a saffron flag bearing the image of Lord Ram from a motorcycle and tore it.
The police on Tuesday registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.
They have so far arrested two of the accused and hunt was on for the others involved in the incident, the official said.
The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, the police said.
Earlier, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, in Thane district on Sunday night.
Police registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, according to an official.
On Monday, a procession taken out in Mira Road area of Thane district on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya was pelted with stones by miscreants, police officials earlier said.
An unspecified number of processionists and policemen providing security to the march were injured in the stone attack, they said.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

