August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, or Krishna Janmashtami, falls on the 8th day of the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana. So, in 2025, devotees will mark on Aug 16

Janmashtami

Janmashtami. Source: Pexels

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Janmashtami 2025 on 16 Aug: The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Falling on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapada, the festival in 2025 will commemorate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
 
This is one of the most anticipated Hindu holidays, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival will be celebrated on August 16 in 2025, although the dates and times of the fast may change from August 15 to August 16. 
 
 
Devotees must note the precise fasting guidelines and timings in order to properly observe this auspicious day. Here is everything you need to know about the festival's accurate date, time, and city-specific schedule if you and your loved ones are attending.  

Janmashtami 2025 date: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025?

Whether Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 15 or 16 this year is unclear. The Drik Panchang states that the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapada starts at 11:49 p.m. on August 15 and finishes at 9:34 p.m. on August 16. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on different days in different parts of the country, depending on local customs and traditions.

Janmashtami 2025: City-wise timings

12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 16 - Pune
12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - New Delhi
11:51 PM to 12:36 AM, August 16 - Chennai
12:10 AM to 12:53 AM, August 16 - Jaipur
11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, August 16 - Hyderabad
12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Noida
12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 16 - Gurgaon
12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16 - Chandigarh
11:19 PM, August 16 to 12:03 AM, August 17 - Kolkata
12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16 - Mumbai
12:01 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Bengaluru
12:22 AM to 01:06 AM, August 16 - Ahmedabad.

More on Janmashtami 2025 date

Those observing the Janmashtami fast are advised to have their final meal on the eve of the festival. On August 16, 2025, devotees will keep a day-long fast, which is traditionally broken the following morning, on August 17, after the conclusion of both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra.
 
While some devotees wait until both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are over, others break their fast as soon as either of these events occurs. Following morning rites, the Sankalpa (promise) to fast is taken, and the fast lasts the entire day.
 

Traditional festivals festivals Hindu mythology

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

