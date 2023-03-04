JUST IN
We'll strengthen security cooperation: Australian PM ahead of India visit

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles

Australia | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's India visit from March 8 and 11 is expected to provide further momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"I look forward to travelling to India next week at the invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties," said Anthony Albanese on Twitter on Saturday ahead of his visit.

He will be accompanied by Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism, and Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation.

This will be Prime Minister Albanese's first visit in his current role. He will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8. He will also visit Mumbai on March 9 and reach Delhi later in the day.

In Delhi, the visiting dignitary will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10.

Both the prime ministers will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Albanese will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020 which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors.

Prime Minister Albanese's visit is expected to provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 17:30 IST

