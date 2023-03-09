Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning reached the stadium here and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and .

Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.

Albanese arrived here on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)