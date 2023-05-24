Sourav Ganguly will be brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism: Manik Saha

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has accepted the offer to become the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said.

In addition to this, Saha held a telephonic conversation with Ganguly later accepting the offer.

"It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM tweeted on Tuesday.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Ganguly at his residence at Behala and proposed him to be the brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism and he happily accepted the same.

Uttam Kumar Chakma, secretary, of Tripura Tourism and Director, and Tapan Kumar Chakma were also present with the tourism minister during the courtesy visit at the residence at Behala in Kolkata on Tuesday, tourism sources said.

