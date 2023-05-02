Get 'labour cards': 90% of crimes in Goa due to migrant labourers, says CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that about 90 per cent of the crimes in the coastal state are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other areas, urging contractors to obtain "labour cards" before employing them.

Sawant made the claim at a Labour Day function on May 1 in Panaji.

The chief minister said that every migrant labourer working in the state should have a labour card given by the state government.

The Goa government issues labour cards to those working in the private, unorganised and industrial sectors to keep a record of employment as well as extend welfare measures to this category.

Sawant said that it is necessary to track the details of labourers as after committing a crime in Goa, migrant labourers often return to their state and it becomes difficult to locate them.

The chief minister said that about 90 per cent of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other areas.

Also Read Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn 2022: Pramod Sawant continues as Goa CM, international airport added After Mhadei diversion, Rs 5,300 cr grant to K'taka raises hackles in Goa Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM India logs 3,325 new Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 44,175 Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED Rohini court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail Double engine govts working at cross purposes: Akhilesh jibe at BJP Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Sawant said that the state government has roped in two NGOs to ensure that all labourers are issued the cards. The chief minister announced that the facility to enrol the labourers for the card would be made online soon.

He said that once the cards are issued to all the labourers, it would be easier to access the database. It will also help the police investigate the cases and track them, Sawant added.