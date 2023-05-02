close

Stalin refutes to wade into 'cheap politics' over PTR audio issue

PTR is puported to have made some remarks about Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which the finance minister has categorically denied

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed as "cheap politics" the PTR audio files, in which the state finance minister is purported to have made some remarks about the assets of the DMK's first family.

In his first response to the issue, Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) has already responded to the matter twice.

"He (PTR) himself has given two detailed explanations on this matter. I have time only to do my duty for people. I do not want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics," Stalin said in his regular "Ungalil Oruvan" question and answer series.

In two audio clips released by state BJP chief K Annamalai, PTR is puported to have made some remarks about Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which the finance minister has categorically denied.

He had insisted that they were digitally altered material using advanced technology.

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in Telangana that Muslim reservation will be done away with if the party came to power there, the DMK chief said it showed "a grudge on minorities."

"He has spoken so for electoral gains. The BJP leadership has an imagination that only spewing hatred on Muslims will satisfy Hindus. It is not true. The majority of our electorate that did not vote for BJP are actually Hindus. They wish for peace and brotherhood. The BJP attempts to impose its hate agenda on some sections and project it as the sentiments of the majority," he alleged.

He charged the BJP's "social media troll army accounts" act as the propaganda machine to spread lies and fake news and also claimed certain media organisations "have turned to be the mouthpiece of " the saffron party.

"The BJP pushes its hate politics with the help of such factors. In a country that has secularism in the preamble of its Constitution, the home minister speaking like this is a breach of Constitution. People are watching everything," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Politics

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

