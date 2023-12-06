Sensex (0.47%)
Authorities working tirelessly to assist those affected by cyclone: PM Modi

Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," Modi said

Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, and noted that authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected.
Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.
In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone."

"Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," Modi said.
At least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in and around Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Cyclone Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Floods

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

