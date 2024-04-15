Business Standard
Ayodhya Ram Temple management cancels VIP darshan for 3 days till April 18

Temple trust member Anil Mishra said this is the first Ram Navami after the consecration ceremony at the temple and there is a possibility of many devotees turning up on the occasion

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said bookings of all types of special passes have already been cancelled. "Everyone will have to go through the same route," he said. (Photo posted on X by @ShriRamTeerth)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All VIP passes for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya have been cancelled for three days up to April 18 as the temple management expects heavy footfall of devotees during the Ram Navami festival, a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member said on Monday.
Temple trust member Anil Mishra said this is the first Ram Navami after the consecration ceremony at the temple and there is a possibility of many devotees turning up on the occasion.
"In such a situation, a new guideline has been issued by the trust to ensure easy darshan for all devotees. A decision was taken during a temple construction committee meeting that there will be no VIP and VVIP darshan from April 15 to 18," he said.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said bookings of all types of special passes have already been cancelled. "Everyone will have to go through the same route," he said.
 
Rai added that darshan time has been extended till 11 pm. Curtains will be drawn four times for five minutes each during the offering of 'bhog'.
He also requested distinguished dignitaries to come for darshan only after April 19.
Also, on Ram Navami, arrangements will be made for devotees to queue up from 3.30 am, Rai said.
He added that Ram Janmotsav will be broadcast on around 100 big LED screens. To avoid hassle and wastage of time, visitors should not bring their mobile phones.
Rai also said that a railway reservation unit will be set up at the passenger convenience centre on Darshan Marg.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

