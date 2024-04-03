Sensex (    %)
                             
Modi govt built Ram temple, Akhilesh Yadav was against it: Amit Shah in UP

Government had respected the sentiments of the people and ensured the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Home Minister

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the Ayodhya issue at a public rally in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, alleging Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav did not support the movement to construct a Ram temple in the city.

Shah, while campaigning for BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said that it was the Narendra Modi government that respected the sentiments of the people and oversaw the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Shah's address was marked by calls to the electorate to back Modi's bid for a third term as Prime Minister, framing the forthcoming Lok Sabha election as a pivotal moment in India's trajectory.

"This [Lok Sabha] election is to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term. PM Modi has done a lot of work for the upliftment of the poor and farmers. He formulated a national policy for sugarcane farmers, thereby bringing about a lot of changes," he said.

Shah said Modi ensured Parliamentary approval to remove Article 370 and make Kashmir “an integral part of India”.

“Kashmir belongs to us. PM Narendra Modi did the job of ending terrorism in Kashmir... He has made the nation secure and prosperous,” he added.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped the migration of people from the state’s western region by cracking down on crime.

At the rally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary also praised the Modi government for awarding the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, his grandfather.

Amit Shah Narendra Modi Ayodhya Ram temple Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

