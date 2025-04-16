Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayushman Bharat: CM Rekha Gupta calls for implementation of scheme in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that she has directed all MLAs to help eligible residents in their constituencies get their health cards made

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday discussed the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital with BJP MLAs and party leaders, and said that no time should be wasted in delivering its benefits to eligible people.

Gupta said that she has directed all MLAs to help eligible residents in their constituencies get their health cards made.

We conducted the meeting to ensure that Ayushman Bharat cards for all Delhi residents are made at the earliest, she said.

The chief minister also said that work has begun to identify locations for setting up 'Arogya Mandirs' across the city.

 

We have set a target to identify 1,139 locations. The Delhi government will start working on this from today itself, she told reporters after the meeting.

Gupta said that Ayushman Bharat, which has finally been extended to Delhi after a long wait, must now reach the citizens without any further delay.

"The meeting today was to assign specific responsibilities to all MLAs to help eligible residents in their constituencies get their health cards made, she said.

Gupta added that special focus will be given to senior citizens above the age of 70, ensuring they receive timely and accessible healthcare support.

The chief minister also took a dig at the previous AAP government, saying that due to delays and negligence, the people of Delhi had suffered.

The previous government wasted crucial time. Now, we will make sure not even a single day is wasted, she asserted.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, a flagship initiative of the Central government, aims to provide free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every eligible family annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi Ayushman Bharat

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

