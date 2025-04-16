Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's Barapulla Road shut 12-5 am till Apr 24; NCRTC urges Ring Road use

Delhi's Barapulla Road shut 12-5 am till Apr 24; NCRTC urges Ring Road use

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in a statement urged commuters to take alternative routes

road construction infra

The stretch has been shut due to ongoing construction work. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Barapulla Road to Maharani Bagh Interchange stretch, along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, will remain closed to traffic from 12 am to 5 am until April 24 due to ongoing construction work, authorities said on Wednesday.

  The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in a statement urged commuters to take alternative routes. Commuters travelling from ITO, NH-24, NH-9, Sarai Kale Khan, and DND towards Maharani Bagh, Sundial, or Siddharth Extension, or on their way to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg or AIIMS, are advised to use the Ring Road instead, it stated.

Similarly, those coming from AIIMS or Lodhi Road and heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, Greater Noida, or DND can also take the Ring Road via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it added.

 

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway

Money on the Move: ATM installed on Panchavati Express on trial basis

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Medanta Hospital

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

Topics : AIIMS Delhi-NCR Road Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon