BJP govt in Delhi insulted Ambedkar's legacy, failed Dalit students: AAP

Bharadwaj alleged the BJP government had removed portraits of Ambedkar from prominent spots in government offices -- a practice that was institutionalised during the AAP government

Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of failing to fulfil multiple promises made to Scheduled Caste (SC) students, including scholarships and financial grants (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of showing "utter disregard" for the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar and failing to deliver on key promises made to Dalit students.

Bharadwaj alleged the BJP government had removed portraits of Ambedkar from prominent spots in government offices -- a practice that was institutionalised during the AAP government under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official statement of AAP said.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP on AAP's charges.

Bharadwaj said, "Earlier, it was mandatory for all government offices, including those of ministers and the chief minister -- to have a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the background. This ensured his constant presence in official photographs. Now, these portraits have been relegated to obscure corners, which is deeply disrespectful," Bharadwaj said.

 

He further accused the BJP of failing to fulfil multiple promises made to Scheduled Caste (SC) students, including scholarships and financial grants.

"The BJP had promised scholarships for all Dalit students, but nothing has been initiated. Their manifesto also spoke of monthly honorariums for these students, another promise that remains unfulfilled," he claimed.

Highlighting the delay in implementing the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, Bharadwaj said that SC students pursuing technical and vocational education in ITIs and skill centres were supposed to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000. "Even this basic support hasn't been provided," he added.

The AAP leader also pointed out that the BJP had pledged to double the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship amounts for Dalit students and offer a one-time financial grant of Rs 50,000 to those gaining admission in top NIRF-ranked institutions, commitments that, according to him, are yet to materialise.

Bharadwaj also targeted Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, alleging that her husband was holding official meetings on her behalf, which he said was "against the spirit of the Constitution" framed by Ambedkar.

Dismissing the AAP's allegations on the matter as politically motivated, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said family members being present during discussions is not unusual or unlawful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government AAP government Saurabh Bharadwaj Rekha Gupta

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

