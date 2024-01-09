Backlash in paradise: Maldives tourism dips after comments on PM Modi

Oza also notes that celebrity statements across India have heightened apprehensions, with the prevailing love and respect for Prime Minister Modi being cited as reasons | Photo: Pexels

In a significant development, the tourism sector in the Maldives is experiencing a downturn following the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The fallout has been analysed across various aspects of the industry.

Madhav Oza, Director of Blue Star Air Travel Services, sheds light on the impact, stating, "In an overall analysis, let's first delve into a sector-specific examination. If we look at India-Maldives direct flights, there are 7 to 8 such flights across the country, with Mumbai hosting 3 direct flights. According to my analysis, the direct flight capacity from India is around 1200 to 1300 passengers per day, and this is likely to significantly impact expectations, leading to a cancellation rate of 20 to 30 percent in bookings. People are grappling with concerns about whether they should proceed with their travel plans."

Oza also notes that celebrity statements across India have heightened apprehensions, with the prevailing love and respect for Prime Minister Modi being cited as reasons. He anticipates that current bookings may face cancellations in the range of 15 to 20 percent.

"Looking ahead, forward bookings are expected to be severely affected. Consequently, people are exploring alternative destinations such as Lakshadweep or Andaman Nicobar, or even considering international options. The evolving scenario prompts a reconsideration of travel plans for many individuals" he added.

Meanwhile, Mohan Vinod, President of the Association of Tour Operators Andaman and Nicobar Islands and State BJP Vice President,echoes the sentiment, highlighting the beauty and cleanliness of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands compared to the Maldives.

"PM Narendra Modi is providing a direction to the entire world, and the unjust criticism from the Maldivian ministers is unfounded. India is set to lead the world, and what does the Maldives have in comparison? The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are ten times more beautiful and clean than the Maldives. I fully support #BoycottMaldives," he said.

Former Member of Parliament from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bishnu Pada Ray, condemned the unjust criticism from Maldivian ministers.

"Recently, Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep, an island located far from the Maldives. During Congress's era, despite being represented by the Prime Minister and Speaker, the region saw limited development. PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep highlighted the potential for tourism development. What the ministers of our neighbouring country, the Maldives, said about PM Modi is not correct. This led to the suspension of three Maldivian ministers by the President. By uttering these words, plenty of damage has been done to your country's tourism. Consequently, negative opinions about Modi are impacting tourism. People are cancelling their tickets. Today, people across India, including film stars, cricket players, and other patriotic individuals, are not expressing positive opinions about you in the media. I also oppose these actions. In the future, with Modi's efforts, Lakshadweep is going to become a tourist destination surpassing even the Maldives" he said.

Tourists from India have also expressed their disappointment over Maldivian ministers comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's disheartening that a country like the Maldives, heavily dependent on tourism and receiving a significant number of Indian tourists, has its three ministers making fun of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting a part of our own country. If Prime minister Modi promoted Lakshadweep under 'Dekho apna desh', there's nothing wrong with it. Through you, we appeal to all the citizens to scrutinise the statements made by those three ministers of Maldives against PM Modi " a tourist said.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by officials in the tourism-dependent country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of the Maldives, MATI noted that India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout the history of the island country.

"India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the government as well as the people of India have maintained with us," MAITI said in a statement.

It stressed that India has been a "consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives." It stated that India has "greatly assisted" Maldives recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic after the borders were reopened.