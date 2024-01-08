Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

After a derogatory remark by Maldivian ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several celebrities and cricketers urged people to explore the Indian islands instead of Maldives

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Soon after the Maldives ministers wrote derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media was on fire. Several Bollywood celebrities, like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham, came forward to ask people to visit Lakshadweep instead of Maldives.

Along with Bollywood stars, Indian cricketers were also not behind. They also made their point against the Maldives for insulting the Indian Prime Minister.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Former cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, and Aakash Chopra expressed their views and asked Indians to explore India's islands like Lakshadweep. 

Why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared the screenshots of Maldivian ministers' racist remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.”

Urging Indian people to explore Indian islands, the actor added, "We are good to our neighbours but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

Other Bollywood stars join the row

John Abraham also took to X and wrote, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshadweep is the place to go."

ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Ranvir Singh urged the people of India to make 2024 about “exploring India and experiencing our culture.” 

Praising the beauty and cleanliness of Lakshadweep, Salman Khan wrote, "It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain."

India is blessed with beautiful coastlines; Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian legend who celebrated his 50th birthday in Sindhudurg wrote in his tweet, "India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created."

Cricketer turned commentator also raised his voice against the racist remark and mentioned that, “‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind."

Also Read

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Committed to policy of engagement with int'l community: Maldives president

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit China from January 8-12

Will ensure respect of women: Modi slams Nitish over 'derogatory' remarks

Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission order of 11 convicts by Gujarat govt

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

India reports 605 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 4,002

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Former-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies at a pvt hospital at 89


Former Indian legend Venkatesh Prashad took to X to raise his voice against the Maldives deputy minister, who used derogatory language against India. 

Prashad wrote, "A deputy minister using such language for our country.
Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India. India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations."

What were the Maldivian ministers' comments?

A few days back, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shared images and videos of his visit from Lakshadweep. 

In response to PM Modi's tweet, the council minister of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), Zahid Rameez, wrote, "The movie is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Despite widespread criticism, he rejected any calls to tender an apology.

Apart from Zahid Rameez, the sitting minister of the Maldives government used derogatory remarks on PM Modi and later deleted her tweet.

Maldives government suspends three ministers

After huge outrage, the Maldives minister reportedly suspended three ministers, including Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan.

Later, the Maldivian government issued a statement and called the views personal, which “did not represent the views of the government of Maldives.”

ALSO READ: Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

The former president of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, asked the government to distance itself from such comments. Nasheed's tweet reads, "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy."

Many other former leaders condemned derogatory remarks by two deputy ministers and called India a time-tested friend and unwavering ally.
Topics : Narendra Modi India Maldives ties India Maldives Maldives India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon