Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Soon after the Maldives ministers wrote derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media was on fire. Several Bollywood celebrities, like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham, came forward to ask people to visit Lakshadweep instead of Maldives.

Along with Bollywood stars, Indian cricketers were also not behind. They also made their point against the Maldives for insulting the Indian Prime Minister.

Former cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, and Aakash Chopra expressed their views and asked Indians to explore India's islands like Lakshadweep.

Why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared the screenshots of Maldivian ministers' racist remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.”

Urging Indian people to explore Indian islands, the actor added, "We are good to our neighbours but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

Other Bollywood stars join the row

John Abraham also took to X and wrote, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshadweep is the place to go."

Ranvir Singh urged the people of India to make 2024 about “exploring India and experiencing our culture.”

Praising the beauty and cleanliness of Lakshadweep, Salman Khan wrote, "It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain."

India is blessed with beautiful coastlines; Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian legend who celebrated his 50th birthday in Sindhudurg wrote in his tweet, "India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created."

Cricketer turned commentator also raised his voice against the racist remark and mentioned that, “‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind."

Former Indian legend Venkatesh Prashad took to X to raise his voice against the Maldives deputy minister, who used derogatory language against India.

Prashad wrote, "A deputy minister using such language for our country.

Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India. India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations."

What were the Maldivian ministers' comments?

A few days back, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shared images and videos of his visit from Lakshadweep.

In response to PM Modi's tweet, the council minister of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), Zahid Rameez, wrote, "The movie is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Despite widespread criticism, he rejected any calls to tender an apology.

Apart from Zahid Rameez, the sitting minister of the Maldives government used derogatory remarks on PM Modi and later deleted her tweet.

Maldives government suspends three ministers

After huge outrage, the Maldives minister reportedly suspended three ministers, including Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan.





ALSO READ: Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark Later, the Maldivian government issued a statement and called the views personal, which “did not represent the views of the government of Maldives.”

The former president of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, asked the government to distance itself from such comments. Nasheed's tweet reads, "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy."

Many other former leaders condemned derogatory remarks by two deputy ministers and called India a time-tested friend and unwavering ally.