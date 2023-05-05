Bad weather damages wheat, other crops in Himachal's Una district

Rabi crops sown on about 10,000 hectares of land in Una district have been damaged due to bad weather and the total loss was estimated at around Rs 26.59 crore so far, Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said on Friday.

He informed that about 11,000 tonnes of the wheat crop has been damaged as per the latest reports and directed the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department to prepare a detailed report on damage to crops.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the Patwaris to go to the field along with the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department and prepare a detailed report of the damage to the crops and send it immediately so that the affected farmers/gardeners are provided compensation on the basis of crop insurance scheme.

Sharma said that in the horticulture sector, around 2,250 farmers suffered losses of around Rs 18.25 lakh as bad weather hit fruit trees and plants.

