close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A day after Patna HC stay on caste survey, RJD chief Lalu attacks BJP

A day after the much-touted survey of castes in Bihar hit a roadblock, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday let off a barrage of attacks at the opposition BJP in the state.

Press Trust of India Patna
Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the much-touted survey of castes in Bihar hit a roadblock, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday let off a barrage of attacks at the opposition BJP in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the septuagenarian made no reference to the Patna High Court order staying the survey, but accused the saffron party of being "afraid" of a headcount of 'bahusankhyak' (majority) backward classes.

"Caste census is a demand of the country's majority. It is bound to take place (hokar rahega)", tweeted the former Bihar CM, arguably the tallest among the leaders to have been thrown up by the Mandal churn of the 1990s.

He, however, asked "why is the BJP so afraid of a headcount of the bahusankhyak backward classes. Whoever opposes such a survey, is against the ideals of equality and humanity and a votary of social discrimination, poverty and unemployment".

The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar government in the state had ordered the survey after the Centre declined the request for a headcount of social groups other than SCs, STs and religious minorities as part of the census.

Also Read

ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

Land for jobs 'scam': ED carries out searches in multiple cities of Bihar

RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM unacceptable, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar by-polls: BJP's Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj with over 2000 votes

FinMin allows 22 finance cos to undertake Aadhaar-based client verification

Jaishankar seeks support to make English 3rd official language of SCO

PM Modi to attend Paris's Bastille Day Parade as guest of honour on July 14

India for finding permanent solution to food stockholding at WTO meet

Cloud, Big Data, and AI sectors continue hiring trend in Q1 2023: Report

The BJP, which was in power in Bihar when the survey was ordered, but now is in the opposition, has squarely blamed the chief minister for the setback.

Nonetheless, the RJD president, whose party helms the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state, asserted "the people of the country have understood the deviousness of the BJP on the issue of caste census".

The BJP maintains that it has never been opposed to a caste census, citing its support to resolutions passed to the effect in the state legislature and the executive order for the survey.

Nonetheless, pro-OBC parties like the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) feel that the BJP, which draws its primary support base from among the upper castes, is wary of such an exercise.

It is widely believed that if a headcount established that the percentage of OBCs, vis a vis the total population, has risen since the caste census was last conducted in 1931, it would lead to passionate demands for an increase in reservation quotas.

Leaders like Prasad, in the past, and more recently Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, have gone on record saying that the 50 per cent cap on quotas, set by the Supreme Court has been breached as a result of reservations to Economically Weaker Sections and, therefore backward classes should be given a share that was commensurate with their population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Patna HC

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bharat Forge posts consolidated net profit at Rs 127.74 crore in Q4

Bharat Forge: Weak demand dents performance
1 min read

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

zoramthanga, former cm of mizoram, ex-cm mizoram, mizo national front chief, MNF chief zoramthanga
2 min read

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji
1 min read

Amit Shah keeping close eye on Manipur situation, taking regular inputs

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

Delhi High Court
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon