Home / India News / Bajrang Punia accuses BJP of vindictive politics on Nada suspension

Bajrang Punia accuses BJP of vindictive politics on Nada suspension

Punia, along with fellow wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat, have joined the Congress Party earlier this year

The suspension means that Bajrang will not be able to return to competitive wrestling or apply for a coaching job abroad. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Suspended for four years due to his "refusal" to provide sample for dope test, Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said it was a vindictive move by the government which would quash the ban if he joins the BJP.

Nada said Bajrang violated the rules by refusing to give sample during selection trials for the national team on March 10.

The anti-doping body had first suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler on April 23 for the offence following which, the sport's world governing body UWW had also slapped him with a suspension.

"It is not shocking because this issue about trial has been going on for last one year. I have said in the past too that I have not refused to give sample to Nada. When they visited my home to conduct the dope test, they came with an expiry kit (in December, 2023). I have also posted this on social media," Barjrang told reporters.

 

Bajrang added in his defence, "You can't give expiry kit to any player and as far as I am concerned, my team was there, so they saw it. They came carrying expiry kits dated 2020, 2021, 2022.

"I gave my urine sample but then my team checked the kit and found out that it was expired. So we made a video of the kit and we mailed Nada, called them to inform about the mistake. But they did not accept their mistake."  The wrestler alleged that the government is looking to get back at them for their involvement in the long-drawn sit-in protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP politician.

"I also feel that because of our protest in support of the women wrestlers, they are trying to exact revenge because all the agencies are fall under the purview of the government.

"I have been competing for the last 10-12 years and I have given sample during all tournaments, during the India camps. But the government's motive is to break us, make us bow down to them. If I join the BJP then I think all my bans will be lifted," Bajrang claimed.

The suspension means that Bajrang will not be able to return to competitive wrestling or apply for a coaching job abroad, if he aspires to, till April 22, 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

