Balasore tragedy: Unclaimed bodies to be disposed in scientific manner

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the disposal of the 28 unidentified bodies of the Balasore train accident, according to a statement issued by BMC on Sunday.

According to the statement, BMC will provide two to three body carriers for the smooth transportation of bodies from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar to the cremation ground.

The Director AIIMS shall hand over the 28 bodies kept in the mortuary to the Assistant health officer of BMC following the existing rules and guidelines of the state, Centre, and National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) for cremation of the bodies.

The entire process from receiving the bodies to cremation will be videographed, the BMC SOP stated, the statement added.

The triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore took place in June this year involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed 295 lives while 176 sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries and 180 received First Aid Treatment.

