Ban on consumption of 'paan', 'gutka' inside Jagannath Temple from Jan 1

People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple, Das had said

It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra

Last month, the SJTA had said it will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1

Press Trust of India Puri
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Authorities of Puri's Jagannath Temple have announced a complete ban on consumption of tobacco-related products like paan' and gutka' on the premises of the 12th century shrine from January 1, 2024.
The decision in this regard was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.
Das said the ban will be strictly implemented for devotees, servitors and temple employees.
Awareness over non-consumption of paan' and gutka' on the temple premises will be carried out in November and December, while the prohibition will come into force from January 1. Penalty will be imposed on the offenders, he told reporters on Tuesday.
The SJTA has also written to the Chhattisa Nijog' (apex body of servitors) over the matter.
Though there is provision of penalty for consumption of such items inside the temple compound, no one was obeying the rule, it said in a letter to the servitors' body.
Last month, the SJTA had said it will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1.
People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple, Das had said.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

