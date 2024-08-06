The situation in Bangladesh is not volatile enough to necessitate evacuating the 12,000-13,000 Indians residing in the nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

During an all-party meeting in Parliament, Jaishankar informed that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, where the recent collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration due to anti-government demonstrations has resulted in over 300 deaths.

The meeting was attended by all NDA allies as well as many opposition parties, including Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, from both Houses. However, the AAP alleged that it had not received an invitation to the meeting.

Over 8,000 Indians return to India

Jaishankar said that around 8,000 Indians, primarily students, had returned to India due to the unrest surrounding a disputed quota system for government positions.

Jaishankar said the government had a brief discussion with Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down as Prime Minister and sought refuge in India on Monday. “The government wants to give Hasina some time to decide her future plan,” Jaishankar said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for both medium- and long-term strategies, as Bangladesh prepares to be governed by an interim administration until elections can take place.

Bangladesh protests, diplomatic tensions rise

Jaishankar said that the situation is “fluid and evolving”. Regarding the anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, he stated, “It has been seen in some places but whichever government comes will deal with India.”

Meanwhile, student protesters are calling for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be appointed as the chief adviser to the interim government.

Following Sheikh Hasina’s getting a fourth consecutive term earlier this year, a growing ‘India Out’ movement emerged in Bangladesh. Some activists are alleging that India is meddling in the country’s political affairs.

