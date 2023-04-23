Bar Council of India opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriages

“More than 99.9 per cent of people of the country are opposed to ‘the idea of same-sex marriage’ in our country. The vast majority believes that any decision of the Apex Court in the petitioners’ favour on this issue will be treated to be against the culture and socio-religious structure of our country. The Bar is the mouthpiece of the common man and, therefore, this meeting is expressing their anxiety over this highly sensitive issue. The Joint Meeting is of the clear opinion that if the Hon’ble Supreme Court shows any indulgence in this matter, it will result in destabilising the social structure of our country in the coming days. The Hon’ble Apex Court is requested and expected to appreciate and respect the sentiments and mandate of the mass of the country,” the resolution passed in the joint meeting of all the State Bar Councils with the Bar Council of India (BCI) at the BCI Auditorium said.

The Bar Council of India on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India, saying “it would be catastrophic to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by any law court, however well-intentioned it may be”.