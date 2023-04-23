close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Agricultural scientist urges for promotion of bio fortified crops

He stressed the need for an enlarged food basked that would address malnutrition, adequate seed production and price advantate to farmers

Press Trust of India Cuttack
Jubilant Industries to stop production at SSP plant in Rajasthan

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chairperson of New Delhi-based Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) Trilochan Mohapatra on Sunday called upon agricultural scientists to jealously promote nutritional literacy in the country by mainstreaming the bio-fortified crops.

He stressed the need for an enlarged food basked that would address malnutrition, adequate seed production and price advantate to farmers

Mohapatra, a former head of the Directorate of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was delivering the first K Ramiah Foundation Day lecture here at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) on Sunday.

He said the global food system is currently being challenged by three 'Cs': Climate change, Covid and Conflicts.

Speaking at length on nutrition security through various food crops to address the malnutrition menace, the senior rice scientist, in his talk, spelt out the priorities for farm scientists, farmers, policymakers and media personnel and said a sustainable food system encompasses social, economic and environmental considerations.

"Unfortunately, we do not often bother about the sustainable food system globally," he said.

Dwelling upon the Global Hunger Index (GHI), Mohapatra said undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality are the four key indicators of the GHI. He said that the 2022 GHI score for the World was 18.2 and was considered moderate, down slightly from the 2014 score of 19.1, adding that most unhealthy children are from Asia and Africa.

Also Read

Is it time for India to abandon GMO crop fears?

Over 260 districts in 27 states distributing fortified rice: Govt

Fortified rice available via PDS, to cover whole India by Mar 24: Food Secy

Remunerative cash crops to be introduced as per land use: Agri min Chander

Punjab agri minister Dhaliwal urges farm body KMSC to withdraw protest call

NCP wants Thakur, Irani to step in to resolve issues raised by wrestlers

BRS to hold constituency-level meetings in Telangana on April 25

Family feels relieved on seeing Amritpal, says will fight legal battle

Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

NRRI also signed two MoUs with entrepreneurs on the occasion.

Similarly, two new in-house publications were released on the day. Farmers, scientists and retired employees were also felicitated for their significant contributions to the institute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Biofortification crops

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold 18th round of military talks

Tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh where they had been deployed opposite each other for almost ten months now. in Ladakh.
2 min read

Agricultural scientist urges for promotion of bio fortified crops

Jubilant Industries to stop production at SSP plant in Rajasthan
2 min read

NCP wants Thakur, Irani to step in to resolve issues raised by wrestlers

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon