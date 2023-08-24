MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 24 said that neither the state government nor the Mizo National Front (MNF) is scared of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, according to a report by India Today NE. Zoramthanga is also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF).



MNF is an ally of NDA but supported the no-confidence motion moved in the Lok Sabha by the opposition alliance.



While addressing party workers in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that though the party is with the NDA, they do not subscribe to the policies of the NDA. He said that when the BJP-led central government instructed the Mizoram government to push back all the refugees from Myanmar, the Mizoram government refused. Around 35,000 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military staged a coup there.



"I announced in the assembly that we would not deport them (Myanmar refugees) but would rather give them shelter and food. The MNF and the BJP work together for development but will not advocate whatever they (BJP) say," he added.



He also stated that the MNF MPs in both the Houses of Parliament will oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if it is introduced for legislation. On July 4, the Mizoram chief minister wrote to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interest of ethnic minorities and Mizos. He stated that MNF believes that UCC conflicts with the social customs and traditions of the Mizos that are protected by Article 371(G) of the Constitution.

State assembly polls for the 40-member assembly are set to take place later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 27 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has seven MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.