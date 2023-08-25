After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Hindi filmmakers are queuing up to register film titles inspired by the successful landing.

Industry bodies such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have witnessed a flurry of title registrations that include Mission Chandrayaan, Hindustan ki Shaan Chandrayaan, and Chandrayaan ki Khoj.

Akshay Kumar registers titles for Chandrayaan

A few months ago, actor Akshay Kumar had also taken the initiative to register titles associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).

Anil Nagrath from IMPPA said, "We have been getting requests for titles based on Chandrayaan-3 since August 23. We have received 12-15 title requests, including Chandrayan Ki Yatra. Many people didn't even wait for the event to happen, at least the ones who were smart were quick to make a move."





He added that most of the applications are for films and not for web shows.

"Approval process for these titles is already in process," Nagrath said.

The Western India Film Producers Association said they have already received two requests for titles, including Chandrayaan-1 and 2.

15 days for approval of titles of Chandrayaan

Suresh Amin from IFTPC, said, "Everything is sold out. Mission Chandrayaan, Chandrayaan 3, Chand ki Khoj Mein and Hindustan Ki Shaan Chandrayaan are among the titles that have come in for registration. Now, it will take almost 15 days for these titles to get approved. We send such request lists to all the (producers) associations, and if there is any objection, then we do not grant the title."

He added that IFTPC started getting title requests from 6 pm on Wednesday.





"So far, we have received 8-10 requests. I'm certain that all over India, an estimated 100 title requests revolving around Chandrayaan would have been received," Amin said.

He further added that since everything related to Chandrayaan is already sent in for registration, filmmakers are opting to explore titles around the Vikram and the Pragyan.