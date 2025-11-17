Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengal govt's telemedicine consulations surpass 70 mn mark: CM Mamata

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state government's telemedicine services reached a major milestone, with its Swasthya Ingit' initiative crossing 70 million consultations.

Health care in West Bengal achieves yet another milestone. #Swasthyaingit, a unique GoWB initiative to connect remote areas with higher level health facilities through telemedicine, crossed 7 crores consultations landmark today, Banerjee said on X.

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres, hubs and doctors across the state, she said.

The initiative delivers daily teleconsultations via 11,000+ health and wellness centres and 63 hubs at higher health facilities. It enables 80,000+ consultations daily with 9000+ doctors transforming affordable and accessible healthcare in West Bengal, the CM said.

 

