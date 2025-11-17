Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in white collar terror module probe

Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in white collar terror module probe

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

The summons were sent after investigators found that the university's chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday.

 

Officials said both regulatory bodies flagged "major irregularities" after reviewing the university's accreditation claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

"The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail," a senior officer said.

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

