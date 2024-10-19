Business Standard
WB junior doctors demand action, Mamata calls for end to hunger strike

Mamata Banerjee urged protesting doctors to rise above politics and return to work, stating that people are dependent on them and need their services

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assured the junior doctors that she was willing to meet them for direct discussions at Nabanna on Monday (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged junior doctors protesting against the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital to end their hunger strike. She emphasised that most of their demands had been addressed, but she rejected their insistence on removing state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

Mamata's appeal to protesting doctors


During a phone conversation with the protesting doctors, which took place while chief secretary Manoj Pant and home secretary Nandini Chakraborty visited the protest site in Esplanade, Banerjee said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast."

The junior doctors have been demanding the removal of health secretary Nigam, alongside other issues. In response, Banerjee acknowledged their concerns but maintained, "You know why I did not remove the health secretary. It is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once. We had earlier removed the director of health services (DHS) and the director of medical education (DME). Please rise above politics and rejoin work."

Challenging the demands, she asked, "How can you decide which officer will be removed or not? Is this logical?"

Doctors' hunger strike enters second week


The junior doctors have been on a hunger strike for two weeks, seeking justice for their deceased colleague and demanding systemic reforms in the state's healthcare infrastructure. So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others continue their indefinite fast. They have set an October 21 deadline for the state government to take action to resolve the impasse.

Meeting at Nabanna offered for further dialogue


Banerjee urged the doctors to withdraw their strike and meet her at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday for further discussions on their demands. "I have removed the commissioner of police (CP), the DME, and the DHS, but I cannot remove everyone in the department," she explained.

"Some of your demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible, but it is not acceptable that you dictate to the government what should be done," she said, appealing to their sense of responsibility and the impact the strike is having on healthcare services.

"People are dependent on you for treatment. Where will poor people go? They are treated free in government hospitals. Please forget my position and treat me as your 'Didi'. These are your just demands, but you should serve the people," Banerjee urged.

Threat of statewide and nationwide strike looms


The protesting doctors, joined by their colleagues across West Bengal, have threatened to escalate their protest by organising a statewide strike of all medical professionals on October 22 if their demands are not met. Additionally, they are in talks with doctors from other states about holding a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which would further intensify the pressure on the state government.

The junior doctors are demanding justice for their deceased colleague, who they believe was failed by the system, and are seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Banerjee reassured them that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, stating, "I hope that CBI will bring you justice."

The doctors are also calling for systemic reforms to improve workplace safety in medical institutions. In addition to the removal of health secretary Nigam, the doctors are demanding the holding of elections in medical colleges, which Banerjee acknowledged but requested more time to implement due to upcoming Diwali celebrations and by-elections in the state.

"Please give me three to four months, which are needed to hold the student elections," she requested.

Despite the ongoing protests, Banerjee highlighted steps taken by her government to address the grievances of the doctors. She pointed out that Rs 113 crore had been allocated to upgrade health infrastructure in the state, including the establishment of 43 multi-specialty hospitals. However, she noted that more doctors are needed to staff these facilities.

Additionally, the chief minister assured the doctors that measures had been implemented to enhance security and protection for healthcare workers in their workplaces.

"Please restore normalcy and we will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. It is up to you whether you want to restore normalcy or not," Banerjee stated.

Call for resolution before October 22 strike


Banerjee reiterated her appeal to the protesting doctors to consider the broader impact of their strike on the state's healthcare system. "Some of your demands require policy decisions, but they cannot be implemented overnight. Please rise above politics and think about the people who depend on you for their treatment," she said in her closing remarks.

The hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' after the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The deadlock between the state government and the protesting doctors continues, with the threat of a statewide and potentially nationwide strike on October 22 if no resolution is reached.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

