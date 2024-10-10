Business Standard
Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, Mohan Charan Majhi mourn death of Ratan Tata

Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, Mohan Charan Majhi mourn death of Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (Credit: @RNTata2000)

Press Trust of India Kolkata/Ranchi/Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on Wednesday evening condoled the demise of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and said his legacy will live on forever.

The 86-year-old Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police officer told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.
 

Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues, Banerjee wrote on X.
 

In 2008, the Tata Group decided to move the Nano factory out of Singur in Bengal's Hooghly district over a land acquisition controversy.

Banerjee, whose TMC was in the opposition back then, had spearheaded a movement against the ruling Left Front, accusing it of forcibly acquiring land from farmers for the project.

In another post on X, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was shocked to hear the news of Tata's death.

I can't believe it.... May the soul of Marang Buru Ratan Tata ji rest in peace, he wrote.
 

 

Tata Steel had developed the country's first industrial city at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.
 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday announced a one-day state mourning to condole the demise of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand, Soren said in a post on X.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his condolence message, called Tata an industry legend and a true national icon.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji... His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India's growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever, Majhi said.
 

 

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former CM of Jharkhand, also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

Hon'ble Governor, Shri@dasraghubar, is saddened to learn about the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, veteran industrialist Padma Vibhusan @RNTata2000 ji and conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti, he said on X.


Topics : Hemant Soren Mamata Banerjee Ratan Tata Tata

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

