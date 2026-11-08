Bengal's push to bring workers home raises concerns in Keralam

Building contractor Vijayakumar is keenly awaiting the return of his expert worker, a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, after he left for home to celebrate Durga Puja. Only, the worker's return remains uncertain now.

The uncertainty stems from an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asking workers to stay back, citing livelihood opportunities under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which guarantees 125 days of work and enables them to earn a livelihood while living with their families.

His employee in question has been working in the construction sector in Keralam for years. He left for his native village a few weeks ago to celebrate Durga Puja. He is an expert in building houses in the traditional Keralam style, according to Vijayakumar, from Veliyanadu village in this district.

The West Bengal government's announcement has triggered anxiety in Keralam, which depends heavily on migrant workers across several sectors, particularly construction, where their services are crucial to sustaining ongoing projects.

According to Vijayakumar, the arrival of workers from West Bengal had already declined following the recent Assembly elections in the state, with the drop being particularly noticeable among Hindu workforce.

"There are migrant workers who have been coming to Keralam from West Bengal for years. But many are now deciding to continue working in their home state for various reasons," he told PTI.

"In this situation, the West Bengal government's latest announcement is likely to further affect their migration to Keralam," he said.

Workers from West Bengal once constituted the majority of the migrant workforce in Keralam's construction sector. However, those from Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam, among other states, now account for a larger share, he said.

If the West Bengal government's announcement succeeds in persuading even a significant section of migrant workers to remain in their home state, Keralam's construction sector is likely to be the worst affected, Vijayakumar claimed.

The impact on the hotel industry, however, may not be substantial, as a large number of workers in the sector come from states such as Mizoram, he added.

A migrant mason in Keralam currently earns around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 a day. Workers say they receive only around Rs 650 to Rs 700 for similar work in West Bengal.

Vijayakumar said migrant workers were also visiting their native places more frequently.

Earlier, most workers would visit their home states once or twice a year. Now, many travel home every three to four months and stay there for around a month, he said.

The latest announcement could persuade a significant percentage of workers to stay back in their home state, even if it means earning Rs 100 to Rs 200 less per day, he added.

West Bengal CM Adhikari had highlighted the employment opportunities available under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

"There is huge scope under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which offers a guarantee of 125 days of work. I urge migrant labourers to come back and work in their own state. Come back and work with your family. Rs 34,500 per annum is guaranteed for each job card holder," he had said.

During the West Bengal Assembly election campaign, various political parties had promised a range of measures aimed at encouraging migrant workers to return to their home state.

Pala-based builder Krishnaprasad K also said assurances of employment opportunities in their home state could influence migrant workers from West Bengal and potentially affect their availability in Kerala.

He said all the migrant workers employed at his construction sites were from West Bengal, with none from other states.

"As of now, none of the workers has told me that they would not come back or that they are planning to return home. They have been travelling back and forth, particularly in connection with Dussehra celebrations. However, such an assurance from their state government could potentially affect the flow of workers from there," he told PTI.

Sethunath M, Chief Executive Officer of CREDAI Kerala, however, believes that any return migration of workers to their home states would only be a temporary phenomenon.

CREDAI Kerala is the state unit of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, representing private builders and real estate developers in the state.

He said Keralam offers some of the highest wages for construction workers in the country, with even an average of around Rs 900 a day.

Given the relatively high wages, workers are unlikely to compromise on their earnings and return to their home states permanently, he said.

"Therefore, the West Bengal chief minister's announcement is unlikely to have any long-term impact on Keralam. Workers are not likely to leave immediately based on such an announcement. Even if some of them return, it would only be a temporary situation," he told PTI.

He said the better living conditions, food, social acceptance, higher wages and assured rest and leave facilities available in Keralam were factors that migrant workers would find difficult to overlook.

Sethunath also pointed out that Keralam had witnessed similar instances of return migration during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the Assembly elections in the past.

"At that time, a large number of workers returned to their home states, leaving several construction sites in Kerala facing difficulties for some time. However, they eventually came back. Even if a similar situation arises now, it is unlikely to have a lasting impact," he said.

Noted migration researcher Navas M Khadar said the West Bengal government's decision to expand rural employment opportunities under the scheme was unlikely to have any significant impact on the overall flow of interstate migrant workers to Keralam.

Although the expanded scheme could provide a safety net for rural households and reduce short-distance seasonal migration, Keralam's higher wages and demand for workers were likely to sustain interstate labour migration, he said.

"The scheme may help reduce distress-driven seasonal migration to nearby states, but it cannot replace the higher-paying employment opportunities available in Keralam," Khadar told PTI.

A migrant worker in Keralam could earn in around 40 to 45 days what the West Bengal scheme guarantees as wages for an entire year, he pointed out.

Explaining the factors driving migration, Khadar said young workers, particularly those in the 18-35 age group, moved to Keralam not merely to meet their daily needs but also to save money, acquire skills and improve their economic prospects.

Rural employment schemes were more likely to benefit women, elderly people and other household members who did not migrate for work. Such programmes could supplement household incomes but might not replace the higher earnings available in the southern state, he said.

However, the expanded rural employment programme could discourage short-term seasonal migration to neighbouring states and regions where the wage difference was not substantial enough to justify travel and living expenses, he added.

Khadar, a research associate at Christ University, said the temporary decline in migrant labour availability in Keralam, particularly in construction, infrastructure and hospitality, should not be viewed as a permanent trend.

Workers often returned to their home states during elections to cast their votes, participate in local activities and complete administrative formalities related to identity documents and welfare benefits, he said.

Such visits could lead to temporary labour shortages and project delays lasting around 30 to 60 days.

However, workers were likely to return to Keralam after completing these activities, given the higher wages and employment opportunities available in the state, he added.

According to unofficial estimates, Keralam has 35-40 lakh migrant workers across various sectors.

Vijayakumar said many of the workers, had been working with him for around 12 to 13 years. Over the years, they had earned enough to buy land in their native villages and improve their standard of living.

Pabitra Mondal, a construction worker, said that having reached a different stage in life, some of them may now prefer to return to their villages, take up farming and supplement their income with other jobs, rather than continue migrating for work.

The desire to spend more time with their families and lead a settled life in their home villages could also be influencing their decisions. Besides, certain measures introduced by the new government may be encouraging them to return, he added.