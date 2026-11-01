Silver lining for Keralam's ageing population as elderly care gets a boost

Last week, the state Assembly unanimously passed the Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, seeking to address the social and economic consequences of one of India's fastest-ageing populations. Chief Minister V D Satheesan described it as the world's first legislation to guarantee the rights of senior citizens. “It is for the first time in the world that a law has been passed that guarantees the rights of senior citizens. There is no such guarantee in the Central Act (Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007) or the Act passed by Keralam before,” he told the Assembly.

The legislation seeks to build a broader ecosystem for older people, encompassing affordable care, legal assistance, digital inclusion and safer public spaces. It also proposes tighter regulation of old-age homes and home-care services, formal caregiver training, and state- and district- level protection units.

The Bill was passed after legislators moved nearly 1,300 amendments, despite Opposition concerns over “living wills”, potential inconsistencies with central legislation, and the absence of clarity on the financial burden on the state.

The demographic imperative

Keralam’s ageing challenge is already more pronounced than that of most Indian states. People aged 60 and above account for 20.7 per cent of its population, against a national average of 12.9 per cent.

According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, the state’s working-age population could fall from about 63 per cent to 59.5 per cent over the next decade. The corresponding share for India, by contrast, is projected to edge up from 64.8 per cent to 64.9 per cent by 2036. The state government has already set up a quasi-judicial Senior Citizens Commission to protect the rights and welfare of elderly people.

The upcoming law builds on a longer history of state intervention. It first introduced an elderly-care policy in 2006 and was among the first to extend welfare pensions to elderly agricultural workers, in 1980. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K N Balagopal cited the initial pension of about ₹45 per person to elderly agricultural workers as evidence of the state’s longstanding commitment to social protection.

But the scale of demographic change now demands a different approach: One that views older people not merely as recipients of welfare, but also as consumers, professionals and contributors to the economy.

“This is a cause of concern for not just Keralam, but the entire South India. It is good that Keralam is taking the lead and treating the elderly as a productive population. Instead of coming up with products for kids, our economy should think about more products for elderly customers also,” said S Irudaya Rajan, a demography and migration expert.

That shift towards a silver economy — the market for goods and services catering to older consumers — is central to the state’s ambitions.

From welfare to an elderly-care economy

The recently passed Bill rests on six principles: Dignity and respect; the best interests of senior citizens; ageing in place and home-based care; safety and social support; independence and income-generating opportunities; and greater participation in policymaking.

The government also wants to draw on the experience of older professionals. Satheesan had previously outlined plans to connect senior citizens with startups and young entrepreneurs, allowing experienced professionals to mentor businesses in areas such as management and finance.

“We are going to invite ideas for start-ups and hand-hold them. Then youngsters will come. One person may be an expert in technology but may not have any idea about management and fina­nce. We will provide a management mentor from this pool of experienced senior citizens,” he told Business Standard earlier this year.

The state is also looking to develop a trained caregiving workforce, building on its established nursing sector. This will be important as demand grows for home-based assistance, rehabilitation, assisted living and specialised care.

“We need trained caregivers who can recognise changing care needs, support independence and understand that emotional well-being matters as much as physical health. Caregiver training must be an ongoing commitment, not a one-time certificate,” said Karthik Narayan R, founder and managing director of Athulya Senior Care.

He said formal registration and minimum standards could help families make better-informed choices, but warned that affordability would remain critical. “The real test will be implementation,” he added.

A model for other states?

The case for a more structured elderly-care system extends well beyond Keralam. Government population projections estimate that the number of Indians aged 60 and above will rise from 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036, increasing their share of the population from 8.4 per cent to 14.9 per cent. By 2051, that share could reach 30 per cent.

The implications are considerable. An ageing population will put pressure on public spending on pensions, healthcare, social security and long-term care. An estimated 8.8 million Indians aged 60 and above are already living with dementia, underscoring the need for early diagnosis and specialised support. Governments will therefore need to look beyond episodic

healthcare towards preventive medicine, cognitive care, rehabilitation, assisted living and sustained home-based support.

Yet Keralam’s legislation is not without its complications. Though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) parties supported the move, Opposition members have questioned the living-will provisions, warning of possible misuse without adequate judicial oversight. They have also flagged clauses that could conflict with central legislation or require presidential assent, as well as the lack of clarity on the cost of setting up specialised police and protection units.

The demographic pressure is particularly acute across southern India. A Tamil Nadu government white paper estimates that the elderly population in the state to grow by 71.7 per cent between 2011 and 2031, compared with 64.6 per cent in Keralam and 56.3 per cent in Karnataka, against a national growth rate of 56 per cent.

For Keralam, the legislation is an attempt to move from welfare provision to a more comprehensive system of care, protection and economic participation. Whether it becomes a model for other states will depend less on the ambition of its provisions than on their execution — and on whether quality care can be made both accessible and affordable.

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