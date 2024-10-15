Business Standard
Home / India News / Bengaluru braces for a rainy week as IMD issues alert across Karnataka

Bengaluru braces for a rainy week as IMD issues alert across Karnataka

Bengaluru weather: The IMD predicts heavy rains to continue throughout the week, with a generally cloudy sky expected between October 14 and October 17

Rains, Kolkata Rains

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru residents should prepare for a wet week ahead as heavy rains are forecast to persist across the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the city experienced a maximum temperature of 25.4-degree Celsius and a minimum of 20.7-degree Celsius in the past 24 hours, with 3.3 mm of rainfall recorded. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for parts of the state, particularly coastal Karnataka, signalling caution over the coming days.

The IMD predicts heavy rains to continue throughout the week, with a generally cloudy sky expected between October 14 and October 17. The seven-day forecast indicates:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

- October 15: Maximum temperature of 25-degree Celsius, minimum of 21-degree Celsius. A cloudy sky with heavy rain expected, prompting warnings for Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

- October 16: A slight increase in the maximum temperature to 26-degree Celsius, but heavy rain will persist. Areas such as Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara are on high alert for potential flooding and local disruptions.

- October 17: The rain will continue with a maximum temperature of 27-degree Celsius. The forecast indicates no immediate respite from the downpours.

The intensity of the rain is expected to decrease slightly by October 18, with lighter showers forecast. Temperatures will remain stable with a maximum of 28-degree Celsius and a minimum of 21-degree Celsius. By October 19 and 20, the city will experience regular showers, but heavy rains will subside.

Rainfall alerts
 

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued across Karnataka, particularly in coastal and interior regions. On October 15, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as well as in parts of South Interior Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru.

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

LIVE news updates: Delhi CM Atishi to review air pollution situation in national capital

air pollution, AQI

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', GRAP stage 1 restrictions implemented

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks govt's reply on plea against illegal constructions on riverbeds

Baba Siddique

Siddique murder: Cops search for 3rd shooter who flaunted 'gangster' status

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike


By October 16, intense rainfall will continue in coastal Karnataka, while areas in North Interior Karnataka, such as Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri, are likely to see significant downpours.
 
On October 17, heavy rain is expected to persist in Coastal Karnataka and extend into South Interior Karnataka, with districts like Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, and Ramanagara likely to be affected by very heavy rains.

With widespread rain warnings across the state, residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take precautions in vulnerable areas.

Also Read

GCC, Global capability center

Bengaluru holds 36% of GCCs, Hyderabad excels in high-tech at 45%: Report

Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM warns ruthless action against those creating religious divide

Interglobe hotel barcelona

Royal Orchid Hotels expects about 80% occupancy in Q3, Q4: Arjun Baljee

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Renukaswamy murder: Police files chargesheet against accused Darshan, other

Russia-India flag

India business booming despite Western sanctions, says Russia's Sberbank

Topics : Bangalore Rainfall IMD IMD weather forecast Karnataka BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon