Two foreign nationals, one of whom was a crew member of German airline Lufthansa, died after likely being electrocuted while swimming in the pool of the five-star Conrad Bengaluru hotel on Friday evening, Press Trust of India reported. The incident occurred at the swimming pool on the third floor of the hotel, located in the Halasuru area, on Friday evening, PTI reported, citing police.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national working as a crew member with Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak national employed as a project manager with IBM, police said. Lufthansa has confirmed the death of one of its crew members in an accident during a layover in Bengaluru.

Two others, including a US national and a hotel employee, were injured while attempting to rescue them, police said on Saturday.

The two injured persons were identified as Mathew Desantis, 41, a US national staying at the hotel, and Rahul Tiwari, 28, an Indian pool attendant employed with the hotel. Both sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the two foreign nationals.

They were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment and are out of danger, a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the suspected electrocution is yet to be established.