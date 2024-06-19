Bengaluru couple orders Xbox from Amazon, find cobra in the package. WATCH

A Bengaluru couple got the shock of their lives when they unwrapped their Amazon package to find a slithery surprise inside – a live cobra tightly stuck to the packaging tape of their Xbox controller.

The startling discovery, captured in a viral video, showed the venomous snake struggling against the black duct tape emblazoned with "Amazon Prime."

The video, initially shared on social media platform X by user Aaraynsh, depicted the snake wriggling in the red bucket where the package was placed on Sarjapur Road. “A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra on Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners.”









A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra in Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners ???? June 18, 2024

The incident sparked a wave of disbelief online, with netizens sharing their own misadventures with online deliveries.

One user lamented, "Losing my trust in online delivery these days," recounting an encounter with a delivery person unwilling to travel the distance. Meanwhile, another quipped, “So Amazon is now delivering cobras as well, that’s why Amazon is the leader in online shopping.”

Humour mingled with concern as a third user joked, “Bhai ne Amazon forest se order kar diya hoga [Bro must have ordered it from the Amazon forest].”

According to a report by India Today, the couple received the package directly from the delivery partner. They also filmed the entire ordeal on camera with eyewitnesses present.

Despite Amazon refunding the full amount, the incident raises serious questions about safety protocols and oversight in e-commerce deliveries.