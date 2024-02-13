Sensex (    %)
                        
Microsoft to bring Xbox-exclusive games to PS5, Switch, and more: Report

Upcoming Indiana Jones video game could be available on other gaming consoles such as Sony PS5, according to news report

Xbox Series S controller

Image: Xbox Series S

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring select Xbox exclusive video game titles to other gaming consoles and platforms such as Sony PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. According to a report by The Verge, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment would be the first two games that will be available to play on platforms outside Microsoft’s own. Other titles such as Sea of Thieves, Starfield could follow soon. The report also states that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game, which were announced last month for Xbox consoles and Windows PC, could make way to PlayStation 5 console.
Meanwhile, Xbox has announced that it will be hosting a special edition of the official Xbox podcast on February 15 with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond, and head of Xbox studios Matt Booty. There, Xbox is expected to announce the availability of select games on other platforms.
One of the reasons why Microsoft has decided to make Xbox exclusives open to other platforms is the slowdown in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, according to The Verge report. Game Pass essentially allows subscribers to access numerous Xbox video games on the company’s gaming consoles, Windows PC and mobile devices.
The growth in Game Pass subscribers has been reported to be around 33 per cent in the last two years due to delays in major video games releases such as Starfield and Redfall. The growth rate has been less than what the company had projected.
Opening up Xbox titles to other gaming consoles would likely give Microsoft more reach for its video games and an opportunity to generate more revenue from its gaming division.

Topics : Xbox Microsoft Gaming PlayStation Technology

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

