Bengaluru water crisis: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting water

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed fines on 22 families worth Rs 1.1 lakh for utilising drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing and gardening amid a crippling water shortage. Each household has been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 for violating the water supply board's directive aimed at conserving water amidst a severe scarcity in the state.

According to reports, BWSSB officials implemented the restrictions last Friday and identified 22 instances of violations over the weekend. They promptly collected fines on the spot and issued receipts. The majority of violations were reported in the southeast division of Bengaluru, resulting in fines totalling Rs 65,000.

Earlier this month, BWSSB had advised the city residents to use drinking water judiciously in light of the crisis, urging them to refrain from using it for activities like vehicle washing, construction, and recreational purposes. Repeat offenders face an additional fine of Rs 500 for each violation.

During Holi festivities, BWSSB has cautioned residents against using Cauvery and borewell water for pool parties and rain dances. Additionally, an innovative initiative has been introduced to encourage establishments such as hotels, apartments, and industries to install aerators to curtail water consumption.

Bengaluru primarily relies on the Cauvery river and groundwater for its water supply. However, inadequate rainfall and excessive urbanisation have substantially depleted underground water levels. Currently, the city is grappling with a groundwater shortage of over 50% in 110 villages, particularly in eastern regions like Varthur, Bellandur, Hoodi, and Marathahalli. BWSSB estimates indicate a shortfall of 500 million litres per day in water supply compared to the city's requirement of 2,600-2,800 million litres daily.

In response to the crisis, Bengaluru civic authorities recently decided to fill the drying lakes with 1,300 million litres per day of treated water to replenish groundwater sources in the city and bring nearly 50 per cent of the dried-up borewells back to life. They also announced the construction of water plants in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), using innovative technologies near the restored lake beds to supply water after testing.

The water crisis has significantly impacted various sectors in the city, including industries, schools, and IT companies. Many citizens have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to mandate work-from-home policies for IT firms amidst the crisis.