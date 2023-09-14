PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore during an event in Bina in the state, an official said.

The projects include a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the state.

Assembly polls are due in MP this year-end.

The official said the new projects in Madhya Pradesh will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the state.

The state-of-the-art Bina refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, will produce about 1,200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging and pharma among others.

This will reduce the country's import dependence and be a step towards fulfilling the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the official said.

The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 10 projects, including power and renewable energy manufacturing zones in Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a mega industrial park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address a public rally in Raigarh district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh and also dedicate rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore during his visit to the Congress-ruled state.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 50-bed each 'critical care blocks' to be built in nine districts of Chhattisgarh under a healthcare initiative of the Centre.

The PM's visit to Chhattisgarh comes two days after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rolled out its 'Paivartan Yatra' (March of Change) with an aim to oust the ruling Congress from power in the year-end assembly polls.