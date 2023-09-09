Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Biden reiterates support for India's permanent seat at UN Security Council

Biden also welcomed India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29

PM Modi, US President, Joe Biden

PM Modi with US President Joe Biden

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States President Joe Biden has reiterated US support for India becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Biden held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 8, ahead of the official commencement of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Biden also welcomed India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29.

PM Modi and US President Biden highlighted the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral organisations to represent the realities of the modern-day world better. The leaders underlined the need to expand permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council, a White House statement said.

Previously, in June, Biden had spoken about India's inclusion in the UNSC as a permanent member. The leaders also reaffirmed their support towards building resilient global semiconductor supply chains, the report said.

The White House statement said that the leaders expressed satisfaction about the ongoing implementation of announcements made in June 2023 by US companies such as Micron, LAM Research, and Applied Materials.

Apart from this, President Biden also congratulated PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on the South Pole of the Moon, along with the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1.

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: African Union becomes permanent member of G20

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi opens the meeting with 'Bharat' nameplate

PM Modi welcomes African Union as permanent G20 member in opening remarks

I-T officials can seek details of ITRs filed by investors in startups

Assam govt to recommend govt for withdrawal of AFSPA, cabinet gives nod

G20 Summit: Air Quality in Delhi 'Good', IMD monitoring Pragati Maidan


The bilateral talks happened at PM Modi's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed a range of issues focussing on strengthening bilateral relations.

India is among the strongest contenders for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Currently, the UNSC has five permanent and 10 non-permanent members. The non-permanent members are elected for a two-year term by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, the US, China, and France. Permanent members have the power to veto any resolution presented at the United Nations Security Council.

Besides India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan have also demanded their inclusion as permanent members of the UNSC.
Topics : Joe Biden Narendra Modi United Nations Security Council Trump supports India's permanent membership India to UNSC India UNSC United Nations General Assembly UNGA president BS Web Reports G20 meeting G20 summit

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon