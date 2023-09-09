Confirmation

Assam govt to recommend govt for withdrawal of AFSPA, cabinet gives nod

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone

Himanta Biswa Sarma

The state cabinet also approved an additional Rs 41.77 crore for developing infrastructure for the newly-raised 2nd battalion of the Assam Police in Hailakandi, 4th battalion in Sivasagar and 5th Battalion in Biswanath, Sarma said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
The Assam government will recommend to the Centre for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 or AFSPA from the state from October 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
In view of the significant improvement in the security situation of the state, the cabinet approved the recommendation for the withdrawal of AFSPA from the remaining eight districts of the state, Sarma said late on Friday night.
"The final decision, however, will be taken by the Government of India," he added.
The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.
The state cabinet also approved an additional Rs 41.77 crore for developing infrastructure for the newly-raised 2nd battalion of the Assam Police in Hailakandi, 4th battalion in Sivasagar and 5th Battalion in Biswanath, Sarma said.
The cabinet also decided to provide a one-time financial aid of Rs 10 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to deal with the devastation caused by the heavy rains and floods.

This aid will help alleviate the sufferings caused by the monsoons and support the Himachal Pradesh government's efforts to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas, Sarma said.
The cabinet also approved the creation of 79 subdivisions, to be known as sub-districts, with geographical limits that would be co-terminus with the boundaries of assembly constituencies, he said.
The existing civil sub-divisions, except under Bodoland Territorial Region districts and sixth schedule districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, will cease to exist.
This will ensure effective governance and bring public administration closer to the people, the chief minister said.
The cabinet also decided to amend the Assam Disaster Management Manual for revising the annual flood season in the state from May 1 to October 31, and rationalisation of the fodder rate for flood-affected livestock, he said.
The cabinet decided to upgrade seven colleges to universities in line with NEP 2020, he said.
The cabinet also gave its nod for the declaration of the Charaideo archaeological site and 17 monuments located in its buffer area as protected monuments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma AFSPA

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

