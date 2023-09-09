Confirmation

PM Modi welcomes African Union as permanent G20 member in opening remarks

Modi addresses G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'. During his address, PM Modi said that the post-Covid world is suffering from a trust deficit, and the war has deepened it further

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'It is time for all of us to walk together for global good', the prime minister stated during his welcome remarks | PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint meeting at the G20 Summit and expressed his views on several issues.

Offering his condolence on the earthquake in Morocco, he siad, "Whole world is with Morocco in this hour of grief, we are ready to provide all possible help: Modi on earthquake in the African nation."

Modi addresses G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'. During his address, PM Modi said that the post-Covid world is suffering from a trust deficit, and the war has deepened it further.

He further added that we live in age-old problems seeking answers and need to fulfill our responsibilities with a human-centric approach.

"If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war", says PM Narendra Modi during his opening remarks

Idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' can be guide to the world: PM Modi on day one of G20 Summit.

He further added that as G20 president, India appeals to the entire world to turn trust deficit into confidence in each other.

Over 200 events held in more than 60 cities, says PM Modi, further stating that It has become people's G20 in India. He also stated that India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion inside and outside the country.

'It is time for all of us to walk together for global good', the prime minister stated during his welcome remarks.

India offers to make the African Union a permanent G20 member, I am confident all members would agree to this proposal. With support from all of you, I invite the African Union to join G20", the prime minister added.

