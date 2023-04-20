close

Big B's granddaughter moves Delhi HC against fake reports on her health

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health

IANS New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Aaradhya (11), the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor.

Aaradhya (11), the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor.

A Delhi High Court bench will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition filed by 11-year-old Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.

Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case.

--IANS

spr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court YouTube

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

