Big B's granddaughter moves Delhi HC against fake reports on her health

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health.

Aaradhya (11), the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor.

A Delhi High Court bench will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition filed by 11-year-old Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.

Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case.

--IANS

spr/arm

Also Read Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant? Govt calls out TV channels on 'distasteful' reporting on accidents, deaths Cyber thugs create fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket to dupe people; held 11 e-commerce firms on board govt campaign to fight fake reviews Fake currency worth Rs 137 cr seized in 3 yrs, most are Rs 2000 notes Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi, says Saurabh Bharadwaj Top headlines: RBI calls bank boards' meet, Tim Cook meets PM and more Delhi to get system to upload documents for property registration by Aug 90% of India, entire Delhi in 'danger zone' of heatwave impacts: Study Nagaland gets approval from NMC for setting up its first medical college