Gopal Khemka murder: Key suspect shot dead by police in Patna gunfight

The encounter comes a day after Bihar police detained 12 people in connection with the Khemka murder case; he was shot dead on July 4 in Patna's Gandhi Maidan

After Khemka was murdered on July 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state | Image: X

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A key suspect in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was killed in a gunfight with the police in the early hours of Tuesday. 
 
According to a PTI report, the gunfight took place in Patna's Damaria Ghat area. The suspect, Vikas alias Raja, was 29 years old and was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, the police said.
 
A police team, probing the murder case of Khemka, acted on a tip-off and reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas. On spotting the police, the suspect tried to escape and opened fire, and was killed after the police retaliated, the report cited an official as saying. 
 
 
No police personnel sustained any injuries, the official said, adding that a pistol, a spent and a live cartridge were recovered from the spot. It is suspected that Vikas provided the weapon that was used in the murder of Gopal Khemka.

The encounter comes a day after Bihar police detained 12 people in connection with the Khemka murder case, who was shot dead on July 4 outside his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan locality.
 
Speaking to news agency ANI about the recent developments, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said, "As per the information we have received, the Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack the police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident." 
 

Gopal Khemka murder case developments:

 
On Monday, the Patna police arrested two people, including the one who pulled the trigger, the report said, citing a senior police official. While Umesh Rao, the shooter, was arrested, another person who was suspected of having hired the contract killer was detained. The investigation is currently underway.
 
After Khemka was murdered on July 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state. The CM directed the officials to complete the investigation in the case at the earliest. 
Several businessmen in Bihar have now flagged concerns over safety in the aftermath of the Khemka murder case. On July 6, the Bihar government assured them of looking into all such issues and addressing them.  (With PTI inputs)
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

