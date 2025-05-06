Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

A large number of protesters, carrying placards, raised slogans against the state government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

protest, patna protest, student protest, patna student protest

Representative Image: Protesters claimed that several persons were injured in the baton-charge, which the officials denied. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chaos erupted near the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Tuesday when police baton-charged aspirants who had staged a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of a teacher recruitment exam.

The demonstrators, demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) supplementary result, staged the demonstration outside the gates of the CM's residence on 1 Anne Marg. The entire area is a high-security zone and no such protest is allowed.

A large number of protesters, carrying placards, raised slogans against the state government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducted the exam. 

 

Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sachiwalay-1, requested the protesters to immediately vacate the area as such activities are restricted there.

When the protesters refused to budge, police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the aspirants. The SDPO, however, refused to speak to reporters.

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav urges PM Modi to review reservation policies

Mid-day meal cooks, Mid-day meal

Snake found in mid-day meal: Over 100 kids ill in Bihar, NHRC orders probe

Rahul Gandhi

Path to forming strong govt in Delhi runs through UP, Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Bihar govt ensures departure of all Pak nationals ahead of Apr 27 deadline

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi flags off 4 trains, launches projects worth Rs 13,500 cr for Bihar

Protesters claimed that several persons were injured in the baton-charge, which the officials denied.

One of the protesting candidates, Kriti Dutta, said they have been protesting in Gardanibagh area for the last four months.

"We have approached everybody, from ministers to secretaries and MLAs but none provided us with any solution," she said.

Another candidate said that the education minister had assured them that a letter had been sent to BPSC regarding the issue but nothing has been done so far.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh nor Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar were available for their comments on the incident and how the protesters managed to enter the high-security zone.

BPSC conducted the teacher recruitment exam in March 2024 and a total of 87,774 posts were announced under TRE-3. However, only around 51,000 candidates have received appointment letters so far. The authorities had earlier promised a supplementary result, but nothing has happened so far.

More From This Section

Image

Who is the Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh jailed in Dubai?

Rains

14 killed due to rain in Gujarat, thunderstorms expected for next few days

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Authorities in Jammu review plan to enhance facilities for Amarnath Yatra

thermal power plant, power

UP govt okays plan to buy 1,500 MW power via bidding from thermal plant

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge writes to Modi, demands all-party meet before caste census

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar police Teachers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon