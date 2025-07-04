Friday, July 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

ED attaches luxury yacht, properties in Spain in case against OctaFX

This is the second instance when the offshore properties have been attached in this case. Previously, the probing agency attached 19 properties in Spain and other assets worth ₹296 crore

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED said that in just nine months, the trading platform reportedly generated ₹800 crore in illicit proceeds by scamming thousands of Indian investors | Photo: X @dir_ed

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached offshore assets valued at ₹131.4 crore in its investigation against forex trading platform OctaFX. These include a luxury yacht named Cherry and two high-end residential properties located in Spain.
 
According to a News18 report, "Cherry", the luxury yacht, is an Italian commercial yacht cruising in the Western Mediterranean. The report suggests that these assets belong to Pavel Prozorov, a Russian national, allegedly the mastermind behind OctaFX, which was once promoted through the Indian Premier League (IPL) ad campaigns and was endorsed by celebrities.
 
This is the second instance when the offshore properties have been attached in this case. Previously, the probing agency attached 19 properties in Spain and other assets worth ₹296 crore.
 
 
The case also marks ED's second offshore attachment in a money laundering case, the first involved properties in Dubai, the report added, citing sources. 

Case details

 
ED said that in just nine months, the trading platform reportedly generated ₹800 crore in illicit proceeds by scamming thousands of Indian investors. Disguising itself as a legitimate forex broker, the platform lured victims with advertisements on social media, according to the News18 report.

Also Read

Money laundering, scam, fraud

ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against Yogendra Sao

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former aide of CM Soren behind ₹1,000 cr illegal mining syndicate: ED

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi wanted to usurp ₹2,000 cr AJL company: ED to court

Lalit Modi

SC rejects Lalit Modi's plea seeking BCCI to pay ₹10.65 cr ED penalty

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches Mahira Group assets worth ₹557 cr in money laundering case

 
The agency claimed that OctaFX manipulated trades behind the scenes and diverted investor funds through mule accounts. The funds were allegedly transferred overseas using fake import invoices, shell e-commerce firms, dummy directors, and several unauthorised payment gateways.
 
In a statement, the ED said, "The directorate initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Shivaji Nagar PS, Pune, against several individuals for defrauding investors by falsely promising high returns through the OctaFX forex trading platform. And the investigation revealed that OctaFX, an unauthorised forex broker promoted via IPL, social media, and celebrities, laundered funds by collecting investor money through mule accounts in the names of fake e-commerce firms."
 
The investigation further revealed a web of dummy directors, shell companies, and bank accounts hidden under forged Know Your Customer (KYC).  
 
According to the ED, the diverted money was routed to companies linked to Prozorov across multiple regions, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The network of transactions spanned jurisdictions such as Estonia, Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, the UK, and Singapore.
 
The report reveals that Spain became Prozorov's haven, where he was investing the money laundered into a lavish lifestyle, including properties, which have now been attached by the central agency.
 
The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has taken cognisance in connection with this case. Citing an official, the report added that two complaints have already been filed against OctaFX and 54 others.
 

More From This Section

air india plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: UK law firm Keystone flags 2 'serious' questions

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging FIR by Lilavati Trust

NPS, Pension

Govt extends NPS-like tax benefits to Unified Pension Scheme staff: FinMin

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL filed against Prada over summer collection

Disneyland California

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

Topics : Enforcement Directorate yacht money laundering case BS Web Reports IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon