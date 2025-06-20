Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: Here's how to check, download

Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: Here's how to check, download

CSBC has released the exam city slip for Bihar Police Constable 2025. The board will release the admit cards a week before each exam, which are scheduled to take place in July-August

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Bihar Police CSBC 2025 exam city slip out: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued exam city information slips for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can download their slips from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. A direct download link is available below.
 
The written examination will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.
 
Previously, the board had also announced the dates for the release of admit cards. Candidates can refer to the details provided below.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date and Schedule

Exam Date Admit Card Release Date
July 16 July 9
July 20 July 13
July 23 July 16
July 27 July 20
July 30 July 23
August 3 July 27

How to check and download Bihar Police Constable exam city slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Bihar Police Constable exam city slip:
 
  • Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the link that reads,‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ and click on it.
  • Enter your login details, i.e., registration ID or mobile number, date of birth, and the captcha code.
  • Submit the details to view your exam city information.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.

Eligibility was open to candidates who had cleared Class 12 or Intermediate, or those with Maulvi certification from the Bihar Madrasa Board, or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English), or an equivalent qualification as of April 18, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable exam city slip: Selection process

The selection will be held in two stages:
  • Written Exam: 100 objective-type questions worth 1 mark each, to be completed in 2 hours.
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who clear the written test will be shortlisted at a ratio of five times the number of vacancies, based on merit.
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification available on the CSBC website.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

