Bihar govt hands over appointment letters for more than 21,000 police jobs

The state government introduced 35 per cent women reservation in police services in 2013 and later in all government services

Bihar has become the first state in the country where the strength of women in the police force is 28.5 per cent of the total strength. (Representative image: PTI)

Patna
Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

More than 21,000 newly recruited police personnel in Bihar on Saturday received their appointment letters at a function here, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state now has the "highest number of women in uniform".

The chief minister said no other state has as many women (in the police force) as Bihar.

"I have asked the DGP to finalise the recruitment of another 55,000 personnel at the earliest. We want to raise the strength of our police force to 2.29 lakh," the CM said.

Altogether 21,391 fresh recruits, including 11,178 women and 10,205 men, were given their letters of appointment at an auditorium here where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and DGP Vinay Kumar were among those present. 

 

"We came to power in November 2005 and at that time the strength of Bihar Police was just 51,000. Now, the government is committed to increasing the strength of the Police force to 2.29 lakh, and our government has substantially increased the strength of women in the forcenow the strength of women in the force is 36,000," the CM said.

The state government introduced 35 per cent women reservation in police services in 2013 and later in all government services, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, Bihar has the highest number of women in the police force in the country. It is a big achievement.

It's a historic day for Bihar, he said.

"The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar is committed to the welfare of women and their empowerment. Every police station in the state has women officers and all necessary facilities have been provided to them," Choudhary said. 

Bihar has become the first state in the country where the strength of women in the police force is 28.5 per cent of the total strength. Today, appointment letters were distributed to 21,391 newly recruited personnel, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said.

"The process is already on to recruit an additional 19,838 personnel in the Bihar Police. Besides, 10,000 more posts are being created in the force to increase its strength. Around 4,360 drivers will also be recruited in Bihar Police in the coming days," the DGP said.

The government is committed to improving the strength of the state police for smooth enforcement of law and order, he said.

"The rule of law prevails in the state...that is the top priority of the government," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

